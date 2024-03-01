Lawrence F. Solomon Sells 5,350 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EPAM opened at $304.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $315.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

