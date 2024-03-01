LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.40% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.5 %

LMAT stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

