Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Leonardo DRS worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 269,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 225.8% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

