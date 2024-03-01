Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Leslie’s worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $7.90 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.