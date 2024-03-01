Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by New Street Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at New Street Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Liberty Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 938,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

