Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $79.35 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.