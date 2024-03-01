LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.89. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 98,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

