Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,947 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.82 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,372 shares of company stock worth $2,189,691 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

