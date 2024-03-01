Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

LOW opened at $240.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

