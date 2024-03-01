Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.31. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

