Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 87.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 1,544,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

