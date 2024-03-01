Macquarie Increases Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $115.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Light & Wonder by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 326,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.