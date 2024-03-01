Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

