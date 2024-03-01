Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,824 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Malibu Boats worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.0 %

MBUU opened at $43.64 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $891.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.