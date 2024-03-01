MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.31% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MannKind by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 500,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 337,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 710,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

