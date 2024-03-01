Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of Matson worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 178.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Matson by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE MATX opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

