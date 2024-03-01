Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $37,636,166.16 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85.

NASDAQ:META opened at $490.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

