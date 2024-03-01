Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 6th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $413.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day moving average is $361.63. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

