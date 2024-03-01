Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Middlesex Water worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $84.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.