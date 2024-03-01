Mizuho Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAMF

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Jamf

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 15.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Jamf by 29.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 3,482.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.