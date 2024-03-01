Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $126.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $161.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,335,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

