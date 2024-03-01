Mizuho Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $45.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

