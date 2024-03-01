Mizuho Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $35.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

