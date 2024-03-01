National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.42% of National Western Life Group worth $54,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Saturday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $485.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.70. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About National Western Life Group

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.