Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.