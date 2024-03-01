Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.
Nemetschek Stock Performance
NEMTF opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $90.25.
Nemetschek Company Profile
