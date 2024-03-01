Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

NEMTF opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

