Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nevro worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nevro by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVRO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

