New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

