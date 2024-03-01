Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $43.50

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.