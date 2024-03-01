Noble Financial Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

CMLS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 96,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

