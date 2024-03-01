North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $5.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 65,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $665,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

