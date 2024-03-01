Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCDL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

