Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,149,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.02 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

