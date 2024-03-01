nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $116,908,000. FMR LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock worth $24,975,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

