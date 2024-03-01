Olivier Pomel Sells 19,226 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62.

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

