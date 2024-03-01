Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.45.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

