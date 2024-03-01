Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.45.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.