OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 405,106 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of OPKO Health worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.5 %

OPK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.