Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 189,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $25.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

