Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PARA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.