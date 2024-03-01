Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 139,045 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.18% of Pathward Financial worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

