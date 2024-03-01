Paul C. Saville Sells 250 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,089.44 and a 1-year high of $7,700.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,226.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,503.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

