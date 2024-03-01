Paul C. Saville Sells 250 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,089.44 and a 1-year high of $7,700.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,226.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,503.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NVR

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.