Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 404,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 291,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

