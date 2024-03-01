Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perficient by 6,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 159,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

