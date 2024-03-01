Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

