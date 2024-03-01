Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFPP opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

