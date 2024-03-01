PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $55.49 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

