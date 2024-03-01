PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
PPA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
