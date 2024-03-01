PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HALO opened at $39.81 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.