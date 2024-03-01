PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,678 shares of company stock worth $9,893,850 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $193.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

