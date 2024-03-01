PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of FAS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.73.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

